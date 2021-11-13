Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. Local gusts 90 to 100 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&