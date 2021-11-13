UPDATE, NOV. 13 AT 11:04 AM:
In response to news of a federal investigation looking into its billings practices, Alluvion Health said they are confident they will be exonerated.
“We are confident that the investigation will show absolutely no wrongdoing on Alluvion’s part,” said Trista Besich, Alluvion’s CEO. “We are proactively cooperating with officials so that we can address any questions in an expedient manner and allow for the facts to come to the surface and make it abundantly clear that we have always been honorable and above board in all our dealings.”
“We want to assure our partners, patients and friends throughout the community that we will stay focused on our mission to create and inspire healthier lives, providing excellent health care and building a healthier community,” Besich said.
Alluvion Health said they will provide periodic updates as information becomes available.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A federal investigation is underway looking into the billing practices at Alluvion Health.
We were able to confirm this investigation is happening with both Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki, and Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.
As of November 12, there are 402 inmates in the detention center, which is about 30 inmates over capacity.
According to a 1972 supreme court ruling, medical care is required to be provided to inmates.
When it comes to Medicaid, it can only be used for an inmate who has spent more than 24 hours in a hospital.
Alluvion is accused of using Medicaid to cover routine care.
"When I heard about the issues with Alluvion and when I heard there were possible allegations of Medicaid fraud, I reached out to that unit in Helena verified they did in fact were going to look into the matter. Because I wanted to make sure that matter was looked into by an independent party, especially one that is equipped and trained Medicaid fraud cases," said Sheriff Slaughter.
Alluvion Health took over medical care for the Cascade County Detention Center in July.
The contract requires 15 employees to be dedicated to the facility.
Slaughter says he knew Alluvion was having a hard time getting people hired, saying they are going through what many companies are - a staffing shortage.
He also says there is specific training needed to work at CCDC, so it typically takes a little longer for employees to get on-boarded.
He tells Montana Right Now that Alluvion does have a plan to completely staff CCDC by early to mid-December.
When we reached out to Alluvion for a comment, this is the statement they sent us:
"Alluvion Health is aware of the investigation, and appreciates that employees and agencies have the ability to report potential concerns. Alluvion has worked proactively with these agencies to address their concerns and will continue to do so. Alluvion has significant internal and external audit processes in place and as a part of our commitment to transparency has shared the results of all of those findings with those agencies."
Slaughter said it's important to have these types of investigations.
"It's important that the public understand that we care about your tax dollars and when we enter into a contract with a vendor or outside vendor, we're going to make sure things are done not only legally and ethically but that your money is being put to good use and we care about those things. That's why investigations in to matters like these are really important."
Now we have reached out to a handful of others regarding the investigation and have yet to hear back.
We'll continue to keep you updated as this is an ongoing investigation.