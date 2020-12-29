GREAT FALLS- Last week, Alluvion Health announced it's Adlera Lab is processing COVID-19 tests in-house.
Due to high demand, tests could take up to 10 business days before you saw results. Now, with a new machine, Alluvion can have your results back to you in 2-3 days.
Back in May, they committed to providing free community wide testing.
Because of that high demand, results processed through the state lab took more time.
"Of course they're seeing a high demand of testing across the state. So, that's why we would see results take 7-10 business days," said Erin Merchant, marketing director for Alluvion Health.
Alluvion was able to get the machine to process test results in Great Falls, proving to be a huge asset to the community.
"What that does, having that machine in house, allows us to take the burden off the state lab. Mainly with the tests that are going through our drive-through site," said Merchant.
She says the method and accuracy of testing has stayed the same. It's the same process as before and they can process up to 450 tests a day.
"It's a huge asset for the community to be able to get their test results faster. Obviously knowing whether it's a positive or negative result will effect how long people are having to quarantine or stay home from work. We're just happy to be able to return these results quickly," said Merchant.
They are still encouraging everyone to get tested if they have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who gets a positive result.
You can take advantage of their free testing at the ExpoPark from 10:00am-6:00pm Monday-Friday and 10:00am-3:00pm on weekends.
They will be closed January 1-3 for the holiday.