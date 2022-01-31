Weather Alert

...Snow with poor visibility this afternoon... At 1215 PM, a strong cold front is moving southward through North Central MT. Temperatures are falling from the 30s ahead of the front into the 20s behind the front. Areas of snow are developing along the front. With wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, visibility is reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Total snow accumulations along the front will generally be less than a half inch. This front will move southward through all of North Central MT by late afternoon. Additionally, areas of blowing snow are affect portions of Southwest MT from Helena to White Sulphur Springs. Visibility will also be reduced to less than a quarter mile at times, as winds gusts around 55 mph at times, especially through the mountain passes. Those driving through these regions this afternoon should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, with up to 7 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph through this afternoon. * WHERE...Cascade and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow is expected during the morning hours on Tuesday, with snow returning across the region by Tuesday afternoon as a re-enforcing cold front moves south and across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&