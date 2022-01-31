Alluvion Health

Located at 601 First Avenue North in Great Falls, Mont. 

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health is closing its COVID-19 drive-through testing site Monday due to a threat made against staff and the organization.

A release from Alluvion says they and the Great Falls Police Department determined the threat was not real.

However, the health clinic is closing for the rest of Monday out of caution. 

The testing site will reopen Tuesday. Alluvion asks patients who have scheduled appointments for Monday at their main clinic, located 601 1st Ave. North, to verify their appointments upon arrival. 

