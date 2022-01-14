Press release from Alluvion Health:
Alluvion Health will be temporarily transitioning clinical services offered at their main location to telemedicine starting Monday, January 17th through Saturday January 22nd to protect the health of clinical staff and patients during the current peak of Covid-19 infections due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Alluvion’s Pharmacy and Dental Clinic will remain open as usual as will their school-based clinics. Alluvion Health’s Covid-19 testing site, at the Family Living Center in the Montana Expo Park, will remain open to the public with no change in services. Vaccine clinics will continue as scheduled, too.
Alluvion’s main clinic will resume normal operations on Monday, January 24th. In the meantime, Alluvion staff are rescheduling clinic visits next week and should reach everyone with standing appointments within one business day.
“Our priority is the health of our community, patients and staff,” said Trista Besich, CEO or Alluvion Health. “This new surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant needs to be taken very seriously.”
Cascade City-County Health officials recently reported that local hospitals and clinics are overburdened with the increasing number of covid-related cases. Alluvion has encouraged the public to take common sense precautions to stay healthy and, when possible, avoid public gatherings, wear a high-quality, properly-fitted mask in public spaces, and observe social distancing. If you become infected, seek medical care if your symptoms are severe.
Minor symptoms should be treated at home, if possible, by drinking plenty of fluids, taking fever-reducing medication such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), washing your hands often and sanitizing surfaces. In addition, if you must be around others wear a mask and stay home other than to get tested.
Alluvion recommends that anyone who is concerned that they may be infected get tested promptly to rule out a COVID-19 infection before seeking medical treatment. Alluvion Health's COVID-19 testing site will remain open to the public with no change in services.
All of Alluvion Health's COVID-19 testing takes place at the Family Living Center in the Montana Expo Park located at 400 3rd St. NW. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 10 am - 6 pm and Saturday from 9 am - 2 pm.
Alluvion Health will continue to hold community vaccine clinics on January 15th from 11 am to 3 pm at the Holiday Village Mall (1200 10th Ave. S) and January 26th from 2 pm to 6 pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Ave).
For more information regarding COVID -19 vaccines and flu shots, please visit our website at https://www.alluvionhealth.org/covid-19/. For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and when to seek emergency care, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html#emergency-medical-attention For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact Tyler Menzales, Communications and Marketing Director at 616.272.8451. ######
