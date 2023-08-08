GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health in Great Falls is throwing a patient appreciation parking lot party this week.
Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors a national health center week to celebrate and increase awareness of America's 1,300 community health centers.
During National Health Centers Week, Alluvion wants to give back and highlight their patients and celebrate them with a party.
The parking lot party will take place on August 9 from 11am to 2pm at Roosevelt School.
There will be food trucks, games, and more.
To learn more about National Health Centers Week, click here.
