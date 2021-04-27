GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health is offering Vaughn Public Schools students kindergarten through eighth grade free dental checkups Wednesday, April 28.
Alluvion Health said in a release they teamed up with VPS for the opportunity to provide the free service to student populations who may experience challenges to receiving dental care.
“We are committed to the health and wellbeing of the students and know that our rural location can make it hard for them to get the services they need,” . Jan Cahill, Superintendent of Vaugh Public School said in the release. “This is just one reason we are excited to bring these free dental screenings to them. In addition, this is a great opportunity to introduce Alluvion Health to our community as they are preparing to offer more local services in partnership with the school.”
Dental checkups will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Vaughn Schools. Students who wish to receive the service will need a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian--no insurance is required.