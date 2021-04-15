GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health will start offering services at 115 4th Street South again starting April 19.
At this time the Cascade City-County Health Department is currently housed in the location, and Alluvion says the partnership between them and the health department will only be strengthened by their proximity.
“Alluvion Health is excited to offer a variety of services at this satellite location, to include behavioral health, women’s health, care coordination, and more,” Trista Besich, Alluvion Health CEO stated. “This is another opportunity for Alluvion Health to show our ongoing commitment to meet patients where they are at for comprehensive, whole person care. In addition, we are excited to do this alongside our community partner, the Cascade City-County Health Department.”
Alluvion’s release said Trisha Gardner, Health Officer mirrors the sentiment by stating, “We’re excited to have Alluvion back in the building. Our agencies have a long history of collaborating well & using our partnership to improve the health of our community. I think, especially, that having their Women & Children’s services here in house will really help our Family Health Services clients, making it easier for busy parents to coordinate health care for their families.”