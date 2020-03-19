GREAT FALLS- A viral and respiratory clinic is being opened Friday at 7 am at 115 4th Street South, which currently houses the Cascade City-County Health Department.
The clinic comes after an agreement between Alluvion Health and Cascade County.
According to Alluvion, the clinic is specifically designed for those exhibiting respiratory or flu-like symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose and sore throat.
Those exhibiting respiratory symptoms are asked by Alluvion to take the following steps:
- Stay home unless they are seeking medical care
- Call before coming in to 406-454-6973 to be pre-screened
- If directed, go to the clinic and enter through the marked door on the North side of the building
Masks will be provided and patents are asked to put one on upon entering the building.
Patients will then follow staff instructions and be tested as deemed medically appropriate.
Alluvion says they will maintain regular operations at their main location at 601 1st Avenue North. Their main location will also be open March 21 and March 22 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm for walk-in care.
If you have any questions you can call Alluvion Health at 406-454-6973.
The full release from Alluvion:
Great Falls, MT – Alluvion Health has entered into an agreement with Cascade County to open a viral and respiratory clinic at 115 4th Street South on Friday, March 20 at 7 am. This building currently houses the Cascade City-County Health Department and formerly housed Alluvion Health. This clinic is specifically designated for those exhibiting respiratory or flu like symptoms so they can be triaged and tested appropriately. Respiratory or flu like symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose, and sore throat.
This is an excellent resource that we are pleased to offer our community and is a superb example of organizations partnering to provide resources and protect the health of our community.
Individuals exhibiting respiratory symptoms are asked to take the following steps:
1. If ill, stay home unless seeking medical care.
2. Call 454-6973 to be pre-screened (triaged)
3. Go to clinic, if directed
What: Viral & Respiratory Clinic (for patients who have flu like symptoms)
Where: 115 4th Street South – North side – separate entrance
When: Monday- Friday 7am-6pm, Saturday- Sunday 8am- 3pm
Who: Open to the public, please call first
4. Patients must enter the marked door on the North side of the building as the clinic will not be accessible by entering the main health department. Park vehicles in the main parking lot and look for signage upon arrival.
5. Masks will be provided, put one on upon entering the clinic.
6. Patients will follow staff instructions and be tested as deemed medically appropriate.
This temporary clinic allows Alluvion Health to maintain regular operations at their main location of 601 1st Ave N. which includes pediatric care, behavioral health, well visits and general walk-in care. Alluvion Health’s main location will also be open this weekend, March 21st and 22nd from 8am-3pm for walk-in care. In support of CDC guidelines, Alluvion’s Dental Clinic will move to full time walk-in care Monday- Friday, 7am-6pm.
The Cascade City-County Health Department will maintain normal operations, though walk-in services have been temporarily closed, as deemed appropriate and advertised on their website, www.cchdmt.org.
Please call Alluvion Health at 454-6973 with questions.