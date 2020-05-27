Alluvion provides on-site COVID testing for local businesses

GREAT FALLS- While Governor Bullock pushes to conduct 60,000 COVID tests per month; one organization right here in Great Falls is helping out to make sure that goal is met.
Outside of providing drive-thru testing, Alluvion has partnered up with organizations around town to make the process of getting tested more convenient.
Starting this week Alluvion will conduct on-site testing for large businesses and their employees.
This new strategy allows Alluvion to go on-site, provide tests, and give them information within one to five days.
Although Montana is on a steady decline in case numbers, Tanya Houston believes it’s still important to make sure these test numbers are being met.
Houston says, “As we are reopening our state to visitors and such we seem to be pretty steady in Montana, but as the cases may be present in other communities we want to make sure we are detecting any that may come into our community.”
Alluvion plans to continue helping businesses around the electric city until testing orders from the governor change.
For any organization or individual interested in learning more about the COVID testing outreach, you can contact Alluvion directly at (406)-454-6973.