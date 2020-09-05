The AMBER Alert for Quorrah Marceau has been canceled.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has located Quorrah and she is safe.
BROWNING- An AMBER Alert has been issued for one-year-old Quorrah Marceau.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says she was last seen with her non-custodial mother.
Quorrah Marceau is an American Indian female child, two feet six inches tall, weighs 15 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes
The AMBER Alert says she was abducted at 9 p.m. last night in Browning by her non-custodial mother, Devena Kicking Woman, a 20-year-old American Indian female, five foot two inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Devena is known to abuse drugs and has been physically abusive to Quorrah according to the alert.
They may be in a 2005 dark green Chevy Pickup, unknown license plate and could possibly be in the Great Falls area.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.