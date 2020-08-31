Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON. A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH IS LIKELY WITH THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH TUESDAY...INCREASING TO 20 TO 30 MPH ON WEDNESDAY BEFORE AN AFTERNOON WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH. GUSTS 25 TO 30 MPH TUESDAY AND 30 TO 40 MPH WEDNESDAY. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...LOW HUMIDITIES, WARM TEMPERATURES AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL OCCUR ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&