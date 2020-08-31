UPDATE: The AMBER Alert for 8-year-old Ezekiel Gonzales and 7-year-old Savannah Gonzalez has been canceled.
According to police, the children were safely located near Vaughn and Isabella and Davin are now in police custody. Police say they were located thanks to citizens who saw the AMBER Alert and notified police when they were seen.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 8-year-old Ezekiel Gonzales and 7-year-old Savannah Gonzalez.
Police say both children were checked out of school Monday afternoon by their non-custodial mother, Isabella Martinez. Police believe Davin Dahl is traveling with Martinez and the children.
Martinez and Dahl allegedly left the school with the children about 1 p.m. Monday in a dark blue 1998 Cadillac DeVille, bearing Montana plate 2-66011B. Police say at this time, it's not known if they have left the Great Falls/Cascade County area.
Ezekiel is described as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a baseball cap.
Savannah is a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dress with colorful butterflies on it.
The children’s mother, Isabella Martinez, is a 26-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Martinez is 5’4” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bulky black hoodie, leggings with a bold black and white print, dark flip flops, and a dark mask.
Davin Dahl is a 30-year-old Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Dahl is 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Dahl was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light baggy pants, dark shoes, and a dark baseball cap.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ezekiel, Savannah, Martinez or Dahl, you are asked to call 911.