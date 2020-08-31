GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 8-year-old Ezekiel Gonzales and 7-year-old Savannah Gonzalez.
Police say both children were checked out of school Monday afternoon by their non-custodial mother, Isabella Martinez. Police believe Davin Dahl is traveling with Martinez and the children.
Martinez and Dahl allegedly left the school with the children about 1 p.m. Monday in a dark blue 1998 Cadillac DeVille, bearing Montana plate 2-66011B. Police say at this time, it's not known if they have left the Great Falls/Cascade County area.
Ezekiel is described as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a baseball cap.
Savannah is a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dress with colorful butterflies on it.
The children’s mother, Isabella Martinez, is a 26-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Martinez is 5’4” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bulky black hoodie, leggings with a bold black and white print, dark flip flops, and a dark mask.
Davin Dahl is a 30-year-old Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Dahl is 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Dahl was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light baggy pants, dark shoes, and a dark baseball cap.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ezekiel, Savannah, Martinez or Dahl, you are asked to call 911.