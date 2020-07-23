AMC movie theaters set to reopen mid-August

GREAT FALLS- AMC theaters have delayed their opening in the U.S. once again.
Originally, the theaters were scheduled to start opening next week, but now AMCs across the country will not open until mid-to-late August.
All auditoriums will be reduced to 30% capacity and anyone entering the theater will be required to wear a mask.
Theater reopening location is subject to federal, state, and local mandates. Based on the health guidelines put out by the Governor, the Great Falls theater has a good chance of reopening.
Phase-Two guidelines in Montana allow for places of assembly to allow a maximum of 75% of normal capacity while maintaining 6 feet between non-family members. The guideline also recommends cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched areas, which all AMC guidelines follow.
Theaters will reopen in waves and right now the AMC is still putting together which theaters will open first-come that day.