CHOUTEAU COUNTY - After seeing military members’ need for mental health grow as a result of COVID-19, the American Legion’s National Commander visited Montana this weekend as part of a nationwide tour.
“It’s a great honor,” said Department Adjutant Gary White with the American Legion of Montana when asked about Oxford’s visit.
National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford checked in with military families in Geraldine Sunday to raise awareness of issues affecting local veterans.
In a speech to the area’s locals, Commander Oxford talked about feelings of isolation and separation many vets face as a result of the pandemic. He says these factors can play a role in veteran suicide rates, with Montana vets making up one of every five cases even before the Coronavirus arrived.
“When we think about veterans, we’re a stubborn group. So I think [it’s due to] the unwillingness to reach out and ask for help,” said Oxford.
He tells Montana Right Now that community involvement, communication and more staffing at the state’s Veterans Affairs offices are key in getting people the help they need.
“We just want every veteran to know hey we’re still here, we want to help, we can help but you got to let us,” he said.
However, White said travel distances and long wait times can create healthcare barriers across rural parts of the Treasure State.
Plus, fairly new tools like telehealth can seem intimidating, especially for older veterans.
“They’re probably more comfortable having a hands on doctor, and seeing the doctor in person,” said White.
Even so, White says it can make mental and physical care more accessible for those living in rural communities.“After they start using it, I think most of them see they can get the healthcare they do need without travelling those distances,” he said.
If you’re a struggling veteran, Commander Oxford encourages you to take that first step and reach out to groups like the American Legion and VA.