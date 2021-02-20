Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole, Liberty, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 10 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&