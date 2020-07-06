GREAT FALLS - For a limited time the American Red Cross will be testing for coronavirus antibodies from blood, plasma, and platelet donations.
This test will locate whether or not someone has the antibodies that form to fight off the corona virus infection.
The results of your test are available after roughly a week after your donation through the blood donor app or online. If you do decide to donate there are some new requirements from the CDC. Donors are required to wear a mask while donating…practice social distancing and have a temperature check done before you enter the blood drive or center.
The results of the antibody test will not show whether or not someone has the illness and the Red Cross recommends anyone who is not feeling well to postpone any donations and get tested until they are symptom-free for at least 28 days.