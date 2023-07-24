HARVE, MT- At approximately 2 PM on Monday, the 8th car on an Amtrak Empire Builder derailed causing the wheels to go in the dirt about 2 miles West of Harve.
According to Amanda Frickel, Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, everyone on the train was evacuated with no injuries, and no cars topped over.
The cars in the dirt are currently being cut off from the rest of the train, and should be running again in a few hours.
Frickel also stated there is no known reason for the derailment, but a formal investigation is likely to be done by NTSB since it is the 2nd derailment in 72 hours.
There is no additional information at this time.
