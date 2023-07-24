Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorm outflow will impact portions of southeastern Pondera, southeastern Teton, southwestern Chouteau and north central Cascade Counties through 515 PM MDT... At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from near Fort Shaw to 6 miles north of Black Eagle to near Highwood. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Dutton, The Knees, Power, Carter, Floweree, Collins and Portage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH