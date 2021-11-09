GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Department of Health and Human Services teamed up with the state and participating law enforcement offices to launch a new and innovative initiative to help those struggling with addiction and address the states substance abuse problem.
“You know, people often look at law enforcement as strictly just a consequence. But the reality of it is most of the work we do is helping people," Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
DPHHS estimates over 90,000 Montanans have some sort of substance abuse disorder but only a fraction of them seek treatment.
While opioids still account for the largest percentage of drug overdoses in the state, methamphetamine-related deaths, hospitalizations, and emergency department visits in Montana have increased over the last few years.
Approximately 12,900 adolescent and adult Montanans used methamphetamine between 2009 and 2019.
In 2019, the methamphetamine related death rate in Montana was 7.2 per 100,000 people, which is 30% higher than the national average.
From January-September of 2021 the state saw an average of 69 opioid overdose calls per month and in the summer months they saw the highest call volume in the last three years.
“Drugs are a problem, always will be a problem. But the biggest thing is we have to take initiatives, which angel initiative is, in which to help those people who really want to get help," said Slaughter.
The governor says we're in the middle of a drug epidemic.
“It’s ripping our families apart. It’s ripping our communities apart. And for anyone out there trapped in addiction, this angel initiative is all about getting you help so you can get back on your feet and be all that you were meant to be," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
Here is how the Angel Initiative works:
- Participant lets officer or other staff know they need help.
- Participant is screened for disqualifiers.
- Get photo ID and Insurance if available.
- Turn in any drugs or paraphernalia (won’t be charged or investigated).
- Call 1-877-264-3585 to coordinate treatment.
“Let’s face it, if you’re court ordered to do something or told you have to do something due to a consequence – the likelihood of you following through with that is great but if you do it on your own there is a high chance that you’ll be successful," said Slaughter.
If there is no available treatment in your community, the Angel Line will help look for other options in nearby communities.
While Montana is a cowboy state with a "toughen up" mentality, DPHHS says this initiative will help destigmatize getting help.
“I can think of no body that represents the cowboy mentality more than our law enforcement officers, our sheriff’s. Right? They’re tough. But they are opening their doors, they’re opening their hearts to people who have addiction. So, I think it sends the right message to the community that we’re here not to just enforce the law on the back end but we’re here as a community provider really to help people get access to treatment," said Adam Meier, director of DPHHS.
CCSO is the first law enforcement office to launch this initiative and other sites around the state will become active after training in November and December.
DPHHS says their goal is to have all sites trained by the end of the year.
For more information on the Angel Initiative or to find participating locations, click here.