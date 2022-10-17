GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Dogs and cats for many seem to just make the day so much better, yet finding a good home for some pets is harder than it seems.
The Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) has been caring for animals since 2005 and while they haven't quit, numbers in the shelter have gone past what was suppose to be the limit, and they aren't the only shelter in Great Falls that is overpopulated.
Nicole Stepanski, a vet tech at MAAC, talks about the impact that a crowded adoption center has on the community and surrounding shelters.
"It's been really difficult; we have had more surrenders and strays than ever before really, and because of our short staffing, it has been so hard on everybody. We haven't been able to find a place for their animals or the strays that are wandering around town. We can't help these other shelters that are also overcrowded."
Stepanski offers options for people who might be willing to help out, such as volunteering at the adoption center, opening your house to foster an animal, or even be willing to adopt.
She also encourages people to take precautionary actions to prevent their pets from having puppies or kittens if they cannot afford to take care of them.
Volunteering is made easier and to find more information on signing up to be a volunteer, click here.
To learn more information on fostering and adopting from the Maclean Animal Adoption Center, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.