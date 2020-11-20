GREAT FALLS- Animal Control is looking for information about a snake that was found dead near 20th Street and 11th Avenue South.
The Great Falls Police Department says Animal Control Officer Staigmiller believes the snake had been there for a few days.
According to GFPD, the snake is 7 feet 5 inches long and cream-colored with brown markings.
If you are the owner or believe you know the owner of this snake, you are asked to GFPD’s non-emergency dispatch line and ask to speak to Animal Control Officer Staigmiller at 406-727-7688 extension 5.
