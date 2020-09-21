GREAT FALLS - The game has sold over 22 million copies in under five months and now with the help of the Trevor Project they are spreading awareness when it comes to suicide prevention.
The Trevor Project is the leading organization for providing crisis intervention to the LGBTQ+ community for anyone under the age of 25.
In Montana suicide rates are put in the top five for the nation and for youth in the LGBTQ+ community are four times more likely to attempt suicide then their peers…if they come from a highly rejecting family the number doubles to 8 times more likely.
So how does a video game help? With so many copies sold and counting the game is doing its part to spread awareness about resources for youth since majority of the player base for animal crossing is under the age of 25.
Video games large and small have seen an increase in LGBTQ+ representation and we spoke with local game developer and LGBTQ+ member Josh Hughes to hear some of his personal experiences.
“I will never forget when a women who comes from a different racial background then me was looking through our pitch deck and her jaw just went down she looked down at me and said I feel seen and that was a big thing to us like ok we are not just making our game look like the world its helping other players imagine themselves in our world,” said Josh Hughes, President, Add-A-Tudez Entertainment.
With Animal Crossing widely recognized as an escape to help players foster positive mental health the clothes will provide a signal showing LGBTQ+ youth they are supported.
The number for the national suicide prevention hotline are below.
Crisis text line: TEXT MT 741-741
National line: 1-800-273-8255