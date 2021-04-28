Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE GREAT FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT. ROBERT RAY KITTSON, A 62-YEAR- OLD NATIVE AMERICAN MALE, HAS GONE MISSING FROM GREAT FALLS. ROBERT IS 5-FOOT, 11-INCHES TALL, 200 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A MAROON SHIRT, UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA GRIZ HAT, BLUE PANTS, AND A BLUE DAVITA BAG. ROBERT USES A WHEELCHAIR FOR MOBILITY. ROBERT SUFFERS FROM SEVERAL MEDICAL CONDITIONS AND IS INCAPABLE OF CARING FOR HIMSELF FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME. HE WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING DAVITA DIALYSIS ON APRIL 27TH AT 11:12 AM, AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE. THERE IS STRONG CONCERN FOR HIS WELL-BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ROBERT KITTSON, PLEASE CONTACT THE GREAT FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-727-7688, OPTION 5, OR DIAL 9 1 1.