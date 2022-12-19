GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tis' the season of gift giving - which means you're likely gearing up to wrap those gifts.
But, for some, you might dread that time of year.
If you don't like to wrap presents for Christmas... A group of volunteers is ready to help -- all for a great cause.
You can get your gifts wrapped for you by volunteers with the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home at Kauffman's Mens Wear from 12:00-4:00 P.M. or at Mighty Mo Brew Pub from 4:00-8:00 P.M. now through December 24.
The Children's Receiving Home is a place that provides temporary and emergency foster care to victims of abuse and neglect, ages 0-18.
"It's just such a prevalent thing in our community unfortunately and anything I can do to help, is what I feel like I need to do," said board member, Shawna Severson.
She says this gift wrapping fundraiser is one of their primary sources of income and without it they wouldn't be able to serve the community like they do.
All you have to do is bring in your unwrapped Christmas gifts and give it to a volunteer who will professionally wrap it for you.
It costs $3-10 per gift depending on the size.
