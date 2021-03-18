Annual Ice Breaker Road Race remains virtual despite COVID restrictions being lifted

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With Cascade County lifting COVID restrictions, organizers of many events coming up say they will keep restrictions in place.
This year's annual Ice Breaker event, announced this week, will be held virtually despite the decrease in COVID cases.
Other events such as the Home and Garden Show will go back to normal, assuming restrictions remain lifted.
If Cascade County were to have lifted these restrictions weeks ago Patty Rearden, deputy director for Great Falls Park & Recreation, says their decision on hosting a virtual Ice Breaker still would not have changed.
"We would have had another discussion about it. But as I said, just because of the number of people involved it would have still been really difficult to not compromise the community, and so I think we still would have been doing the race virtually," Rearden said.
Park & Recreation will host its upcoming Easter egg hunt event close to normal with a few changes in place.
As more people get vaccinated and COVID numbers continue to drop, Rearden says events will fully go back to normal.