Annual National Bison day expands virtual expedition

Great Falls, Mont.- Today marks the 4th Annual National Bison Day Virtual Expedition and this year the expedition is expanding to four different locations, including two places in Montana.
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park & Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center shared their knowledge around the country, talking about the history of the bison and how their skin was used.
Interpreters from Will County Illinois and Alberta, Canada joined the expedition presenting ecological and artistic information about the bison.
Dugan Coburn, Director of Indigenous Education with Great Falls Public Schools, was one of the speakers and he talked about the many ways the bison skin can be used.
"...for a bull boat. When you kill a large bull you can take the hide off, stretch it over a willow cage like this and use that to hall your corn beans and squash across the river," said Coburn.
This is the second year Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center has been a part of the virtual expedition, but staff members say there's a chance they will host their own live programs in Great Falls.