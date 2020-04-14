GREAT FALLS- Despite everything that’s been going on, the community is still making it a priority to honor child abuse prevention month, even if that means making a few changes.
Due to social distancing, the annual pinwheel planting is now going virtual.
Instead of placing your blue pinwheel in public places like years past, people are now asked to place them in their yard or somewhere at home, you’re even given the option to print out a pinwheel and color it in to place in your window.
These blue pinwheels represent a happy and healthy childhood.
You can download directions for the pinwheel online here.
Or you can print the attached color page above to color your own. (Picture 2)
If you do participate you are asked to send a picture of your pinwheel to margaret.rhodes@us.af.mil