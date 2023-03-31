GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Saturday is the 29th Annual Scouting for a Food Drive in Great Falls. This food drive gets hundreds of pounds of food for the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
However, there are some changes this year. Instead of asking residents to put donations on their front porches, Boy Scouts will be collecting the donations at local grocery stores in town including Walmart, Albertsons, Smiths and Super One Foods.
They'll be collecting all food donations at the doors. So that if you're able to pick up an extra can of food, you can drop it off on your way to your car. "Boy Scouts of America is a service organization, so this is a good opportunity for the youth to give back to their community, which with covid and everything, we haven't necessarily been able to do as much. So hopefully we can get back out there into the community helping people like the great foodbank does," said Daniel Hair, District Executive of the Lewis and Clark district.
Hair says they're looking for non-perishable canned goods and another need the food bank has is peanut butter.
The idea to go to the grocery stores instead of door-to-door this year came from the volunteers after they saw the success of other food drives done this way.
