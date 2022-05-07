GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire crews are making sure they are up to date on the most modern firefighting techniques.
In the first week of May, the Montana Air National Guard (MANG) fire department annual training are helping give firefighters realistic hands-on experience that way if something arises in the community they are ready to keep the community safe.
A firefighter has three main goals: save lives, protect property, and protect the environment as a fire can spread rapidly.
"Without firefighters, the world would be a much different place," said Airman Quinton Spring, a firefighter with MANG.
"Doing an actual live burn and seeing fire is really important because the last time I saw that was at the fire academy.... Doing several reps of being able to go in and do a fire attack is pretty awesome and then throw ladders against the building and go through windows and stuff. It's really good because we get to do several reps of it which repetition is what makes firefighters good at what they do," said Spring.
Like other fire departments, MANG is on call 24/7, 365 days a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.