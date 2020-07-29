Anonymous donor gives $20K funding Great Falls High pool locker rooms

GREAT FALLS - An anonymous donor gave $20,000 to Great Falls Public Schools Foundation funding pool locker room renovations at Great Falls High School summer 2020.
The school district matched the $20,000 donation and began renovating the locker rooms while the pool was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a release from the GFPS Foundation, the school's custodial team upgraded plumbing and painted the observation balcony area.
“This donation means all of our boys’ and girls’ shower towers work, and we were able to re-plumb the swimsuit dryers in the locker rooms,” pool manager Bob Stingley said in a release. “Everything is fully functional and it will help get swimmers in and out quicker.”
Stingly says both GFH and CMR swim teams use the pool and locker rooms very often, same with local Rapids swim teams and public swimmers for swim lessons, water aerobics and lap swimming.
Stingly adds he hopes Great Falls will host state high school swim competitions every year, right now they host every other year.
“This pool facility upgrade is an economic boost for the community,” Great Falls Public Schools Foundation executive director Dave Crum said in the release. “We couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of our donors.”
In the last three years, the GFPS Foundation has received a total of $3.7 million funding facility upgrades.