GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Park and Recreation announced another $1.4 million is needed to keep the new recreation and aquatic center project on track.
Right now, the opening is set for May of 2024, and the city recently announced a new campaign looking to raise $3 million to fund alternates, aquatic, recreation and fitness equipment. Funds will also be used to provide recreation center access for residents in need.
Recently, SCHEELS put $1 million towards the center, which the City says is a big boost, putting the campaign at $1.6 million as of Sept. 13.
To honor the donation, the new recreation center has been named “SCHEELS Aim High Big Sky.”
“The City of Great Falls has long been committed to providing our neighbors with quality public amenities that fuel our quality of life,” said Bob Kelly, the city’s mayor. “The new recreation center is proof of that.”
Once complete, the new recreation center will include both fitness and indoor aquatics amenities including an indoor leisure pool and a lap pool, multi-court gym, elevated track, fitness areas, child watch and community areas.
The center has been under construction for some time now after initially having trouble finding a location.
A significant portion of the center was covered by $10 million in city-backed bonds and a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The City says the grant solidifies a partnership with Malmstrom AFB to assist with their water training needs, as well as providing a facility that family members can enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.