GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A second COVID-19 testing location in Great Falls is being offered by the University of Providence and Alluvion Health.
The second testing site will be in the Recreation Center Building at the University of Providence, 2416 11th Ave South, at the Old ‘Bingo Bonanza’ building next to El Comedor.
“This second testing site continues to support the community, to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 both internally on campus, and within the community,” a release from the University of Providence says.
Both the Recreation Center Building location and the Mobile Clinic Unit at the Montana ExpoPark are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Anyone of age is eligible to get tested and a physician’s note is not required.