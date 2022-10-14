WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Another season is coming to a close for the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, as the road is set to close on Oct. 16.
At midnight on Oct. 16, the east side of Going-to-the-Sun Road will close for the season.
The west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road closed on Oct. 1 to vehicles, hikers and bicyclists from the four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass due to the Lake McDonald Utilities project.
Starting on Oct. 17, visitors can drive 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook. From there, visitors can hike or bike Going-to-the-Sun Road to Logan Pass.
Potable water and toilets will no longer be available at Logan Pass after October 16.
Through Oct. 23, the Apgar Visitor Center is still accessible and open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 4:30 pm
Road crews are preparing for winter conditions, which includes removing guard rails, displays and signs, and installing snow poles along the road closure.
Those hiking and biking in the park are being warned that while those activities are permitted from the Jackson Glacier Overlook as far as the hiker/biker closure signs when road crew is working, risks include falling ice or rocks and changing weather conditions.
Closure points are determined by changing road crew activity and conditions. Bicycling is not permitted on snow covered roads.
You can find more information on closures and camping on the park’s website here.
