GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tonight (February 7, 2023), you'll see one less item on the city commission agenda after the request to talk about rezoning the Dick's RV Park property was pulled earlier this afternoon.
Originally, they were looking to rezone the property for a 513-unit apartment complex.
Craig Raymond, the director for planning and development for the city spoke to us saying the property owner, Micah Balisky, emailed him saying the purchase agreement between him and Craig Development was terminated.
Saying since the agreement was terminated, he didn't feel a need to continue with the rezoning process and asked the city planning office to stop the proceedings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.