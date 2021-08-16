CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - A private family foundation donated $125,000 to Opportunities Inc. to be given as $1,000 checks to 125 local individuals and families struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Essential Funds for Essential Needs, as the program is called, is open to anyone living in Cascade County who can demonstrate direct financial hardship due to economic conditions.
There isn’t an income threshold, but applications will be weighted to prioritize families with children under age 18, minority households and essential workers in low wage professions. These private dollars can then be spent on families’ greatest needs.
“Many families, particularly essential workers, are struggling to pay increased costs for food and childcare. Others have lost wages while in quarantine, causing them to fall behind on rental payments, utilities and other basic need items. As parents look to buy school supplies for their kids, this money couldn’t come at a better time,” Opportunities Inc. Executive Director Karla Seaman said.
While anyone can apply, Opportunities Inc. is partnering with United Way of Cascade County to connect with families most in need.
“Often the people who are most in need are hardest to reach,” United Way President Gary Owen said. “United Way partners with dozens of nonprofits and agencies to meet families’ basic needs and tackle the biggest issues facing our community.”
Applications must be dropped off by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at a secure drop box located at Opportunities Inc., 905 1st Ave. N.
Anyone with extenuating circumstances who cannot drop off their application, can call 406-761-0310.
Applications can be found on the Opportunities Inc. website under the Essential Needs Program tab. If you don't have access to a printer, paper applications are available also at Opportunities Inc., 905 1st Ave. N.
All applications will be reviewed. Those who are chosen to receive the money will then be notified.
This is the second time Opportunities, Inc., partnering with United Way, has been able to support the community needs through this program. Last fall, the anonymous foundation gave $100,000 and United Way raised an additional $50,000 in matching funds.
Opportunities, Inc. hopes selected families will have a renewed sense of hope and will feel like someone is in their corner to help them in their time of need.