GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Applications for the 2021 Fall Citizens Academy are now being taken by the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD).

GFPD says the goal of the Academy is to enhance community members’ understanding of the role of the police department.

“Participants get an insider’s look at how the police department operates and the chance to build relationships with the men and women trusted to serve and protect our community every day,” GFPD said in a release.

Students of the academy will partake in presentations and hands-on demonstrations given by a varied selection of presenters, some of the topics include:

Department structure

Records and evidence

Firing range

Detention Center and 911 dispatch tours

Sex Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children

High Risk Unit

DUI and illicit drugs

High risk traffic stops

Handcuffing

Taser Taser Taser

General Case Detectives and homicide

Outlaw motorcycle gangs

Police culture / PTSD

Animal control

Classes meet every Thursday from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, plus one Saturday, starting September 2 through November 11.

Residents of Great Falls and the surrounding areas are invited to apply. Students must be 18-years-old and pass a background check.

If you would like to apply, you can do so online here.