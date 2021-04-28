JORDAN, Mont. - A two-year lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was approved Tuesday for continued operations of Hell Creek State Park.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the lease will give FWP time to work on transitioning park operations to the Little Shell Tribe, who have expressed continued interest in taking over management of the recreation area.
In addition, the decision will ensure the park operations continue for recreationists to access the south side of the Fort Peck Reservoir.
The lease is the result of months of negotiation between the state of Montana, Little Shell Tribe and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and has the option of two, one-year extensions to ensure a smooth transition to the Little Shell Tribe, FWP said.