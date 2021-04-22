GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thursday, April 22 is the first day you can file for municipal elections in the city of Great Falls.
If you're interested in being more involved with your local government, the city is encouraging you to run for elected office.
City Commissioner Owen Robinson says he enjoys his work as a commissioner and it's important.
However, in an email statement, he has decided not to run for re-election. But he encourages anyone interested to file for the positions that will be vacated.
"So, we have one open position for the mayor, we have two open seats for the city commission, and 5 open seats per the neighborhood councils," said Lynn DeRoche, cascade county elections supervisor.
We reached out to Mayor Bob Kelly who says he has already filed for re-election.
But if you feel up to the task, the seat for mayor and commission have similar rules.
"They have a filing fee and they have to file their campaign material with the commissioner of political practices," said DeRoche.
The deadline to file is June 21, 2021.
"If they want their name to be printed on the ballot, within those dates. After that June 21st date you have July 12 to file as a write in candidate. And being a write-in candidate it means your name does not go on the ballot and it is your responsibility to get your name out there and let people know you filed as a write in candidate," said DeRoche.
For more information on fling for the municipal election, click here.