CASCADE CO., Mont. - Armington Bridge will be closed to traffic starting May 8.
Cascade County Public Works says a replacement bridge is being designed for the Armington Bridge that carries Central Avenue across Belt Creek.
As a part of the process, soil samples will be collected from around the bridge.
Starting May 8 until the afternoon of May 12, the Armington Bridge will be closed to traffic while equipment is parked on the bridge.
You can find out more about the project on the Montana Department of Transportation website here.
If you have any questions, you can call Cindy Wojciechowski, TD&H Project Administrator, at 406-760-1324, or Les Payne, Cascade County Public Works Director, at 406-454-6920.
