GREAT FALLS - Benefis Hospital has been receiving some extra emergency response help over the past few weeks. A representative with Benefis says the Army National Guard is stepping in to help employees who are strapped trying to keep up with the pandemic.
A free federal service offers the assistance, so he hospital is using the extra help in this time of need.
Teams of six military members are rotating shifts to help nurses and doctors with the influx of patients, upkeep, and care related to COVID-19. People with the hospital say they have not declared an internal disaster.
Kaci Husted, Vice President of Business Development and Communications at Benefis Hospital, explains why they’re simply using any extra helping hands, “We have gotten some external assistance from the National Guard. There was an availability of resources that was offered to us. So we’re definitely at the point where we’re not going to turn down the help. We can use any staffing assistance we can right now.”
The Army National Guard’s assistance is similar to their work in Helena and on the Blackfeet Reservation over the past few weeks.
“Right now all hospitals across the state are experiencing high census and staffing issues with staffing being impacted by COVID themselves. We were one of those hospitals so they decided to deploy the resources and they’ve been spreading them out through different facilities across the state,” explains Husted.
She says ICU capacity has been over 100 percent for many weeks but they will continue using every inch of the hospital to expand services and provide beds to anyone in need.
Benefis has requested a four week extension to army services. So far they’re set to work until Saturday.