Update April 14 at 2:32 P.M.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) reports an investigation found arson to be the cause of a second alarm structure fire at 1706 10th Street southwest.
According to GFFR, the fire started in the basement of the apartment complex and extended up the building, causing fire and smoke damage to the apartments directly above the fire.
Smoke damage was caused to the apartments west of the apartment that was on fire as well.
Occupants of the affected apartments were contacted by the American Red Cross and offered lodging assistance.
No injuries were reported, however, one cat was found deceased.
The investigation is being handled by the Great Falls Police Department.
Previous coverage -
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire responded to a multi-alarm, working structure fire Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. near the Fox Hollow apartment complex at 17th Street southwest.
According to the GFFR Facebook page, "Great Falls Fire Fighters are on the scene of a multi-alarm, working structure fire... multiple pets have been rescued, initial knockdown of the main body of fire has occurred and crews are checking for extension at this time.”
It is reported that some people were also inside the structure at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.
GFFR told us the fire is out at this time. However, crews are still investigating the cause.
A witness on scene told Montana Right Now a boy started the fire. This information has not been confirmed by first responders.