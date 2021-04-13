GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police say they arrested Dohmavin B. Stanley early this morning on charges of arson and five counts of criminal endangerment, after he reportedly lit a fire that ripped through an apartment complex Tuesday night. While no people were injured, several people are now left without their homes.
Neighbors who saw the flames for themselves called it a 'fire ball' as it grew quickly from the basement below.
“It just went from that first floor to the third floor like nothing flat,” said Nearby Neighbor Sheridan Hellbusch.
As she recorded a video of the fire, Hellbusch tells Montana Right Now she remembers a rubbery smell while the blaze raged on. “It was pretty putrid and very potent,” she said.
With flames threatening to melt another woman’s car, Hellbusch didn’t hesitate to give a helping hand.
“Her car was about to combust… [I] grabbed the door handle. It was really hot but she was able to actually start it and she pulled it to the side of the road over here,” Hellbusch said.
She says she then helped another neighbor using now ash-covered rags To save their pets next door.
“It was weird, their apartment, it wasn’t caught on fire at that point. It was just really smoky. And [it was] kind of hysterical trying to find kitty cats, you know? So, that was fun, but their apartment was actually pretty okay. So we lucked out.”
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) tells MRN they did find a dead cat on the scene, however, everyone else inside made it out safely.
Hellbusch says she's proud of last night's first responders for their fast response. "It was very quick, so I was very impressed, and they did a great job," she said.
Because the cause was determined to be arson, the police department will now be a part of the investigation.
In the meantime, fire rescue tells me the American Red Cross is offering shelter to any of the renters who need a place to stay.