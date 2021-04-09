‘Artful Living’ ranks Sip ‘n Dip Lounge among top 5 most extraordinary bars in the world

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of Montana's favorite watering holes is getting international attention. Great Falls' Sip 'n Dip was ranked as one of the top five most extraordinary in the world by popular lifestyle magazine 'Artful Living.'
Sandi Thares, General Manager of the Sip 'n Dip, said this could be a saving grace for her business after a tough year of restrictions.
“It’s really kind of fun when we’re mentioned in an article like this because if anything it’s going to kind of nab people’s curiosity and they’ll start maybe searching a little bit about us, which leads to a search about Great Falls, the state of Montana, and so we do hope that they see maybe this would be a fun thing to check off their bucket list or just come see what it’s all about," Thares said.
The Sip 'n Dip joins bars in China, the Caribbean, and Switzerland. A small town bar in Wisconsin was the only other North American establishment to make the list.
Montanans and visitors have known and loved this tiki style bar and pool filled with mermaids and mermen since 1962. We know the unique Polynesian atmosphere makes this place so special, but now people from across the world are appreciating everything the sip and dip has to offer too. ‘Artful Living’ called it quote ‘a bizarre slice of Americana.’
Thares said such international exposure will attract more visitors this summer once restrictions lift, to help boost local economies.
"Is it good for us? Yes. Is it good for Great Falls? I think so. And I think that trickles down to visitation for the state of Montana as well,” Thares said.
She thanked her staff for being the driving force behind such an honor, and didn't even know they were in the running until they were notified of the standing.
You can find mermaid and mermen swimming in the pool as bartenders serve up fishbowl and tropical style drinks all night, and even host a Sunday brunch with a headline performance from Piano Pat a few times each month.
You can find the full article from Artful Living here.