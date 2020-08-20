20200708_100559.jpg

GREAT FALLS- Artists will be installing murals throughout Great Falls Tomorrow during ArtsFest MONTANA 2020.

The Great Falls Business Improvement District says mural installations will include but are not limited to: 

  • Pawn will be installing a mural at 101 Central Avenue 

  • Camer1 will be installing a mural 15 5th Street North 

  • Fasm, Toledo and Leaf Argotti will be installing murals at 509 1st Ave North

  • Allison Bamcat will be installing a mural at 17 7th Street South; Sheree Nelson will be installing a mural at 504 Central Ave

  • A community mural, sponsored by NeighborWorks Great Falls and AARP, will be installed at 612 1 st Ave South, led by Cameron Moberg. 

The public is also invited to participate by ArtsFest MONTANA in the following ways:

  • Join us in implementation of a community mural at Miss Linda’s Dance Studio at 612 1 st Ave South from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, sponsored by NeighborWorks Great Falls and AARP. 

  • Join us as we make tracks in the alley behind Dragonfly Dry Goods at 15 5th Street North from 4pm to 7pm on Friday 8/21 and 10am to 2pm on Saturday 8/22. 

  • Join us in the parking lot located on 1st Ave N between 6 th Street and 7 th Street and install your own work of chalk art. 

  • All ArtsFest MONTANA 2020 events are free of charge and open to all ages! • Wear clothing you are ok with getting paint on! Guidance will be provided! 

  • A LIMITED supply of ArtsFest MONTANA T-shirts will be available for sale for $15! 

  • ArtsFest is supported by NeighborWorks, AARP, Sherwin Williams, Dragonfly Dry Goods, Speaking Socially, Great Falls Montana Tourism, and the Sip N Dip/O’Haire Motor Inn. 

People can also support ArtsFest MONTANA by donating on their website here.

