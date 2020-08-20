GREAT FALLS- Artists will be installing murals throughout Great Falls Tomorrow during ArtsFest MONTANA 2020.
The Great Falls Business Improvement District says mural installations will include but are not limited to:
Pawn will be installing a mural at 101 Central Avenue
Camer1 will be installing a mural 15 5th Street North
Fasm, Toledo and Leaf Argotti will be installing murals at 509 1st Ave North
Allison Bamcat will be installing a mural at 17 7th Street South; Sheree Nelson will be installing a mural at 504 Central Ave
A community mural, sponsored by NeighborWorks Great Falls and AARP, will be installed at 612 1 st Ave South, led by Cameron Moberg.
The public is also invited to participate by ArtsFest MONTANA in the following ways:
Join us in implementation of a community mural at Miss Linda’s Dance Studio at 612 1 st Ave South from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, sponsored by NeighborWorks Great Falls and AARP.
Join us as we make tracks in the alley behind Dragonfly Dry Goods at 15 5th Street North from 4pm to 7pm on Friday 8/21 and 10am to 2pm on Saturday 8/22.
Join us in the parking lot located on 1st Ave N between 6 th Street and 7 th Street and install your own work of chalk art.
All ArtsFest MONTANA 2020 events are free of charge and open to all ages! • Wear clothing you are ok with getting paint on! Guidance will be provided!
A LIMITED supply of ArtsFest MONTANA T-shirts will be available for sale for $15!
ArtsFest is supported by NeighborWorks, AARP, Sherwin Williams, Dragonfly Dry Goods, Speaking Socially, Great Falls Montana Tourism, and the Sip N Dip/O’Haire Motor Inn.
People can also support ArtsFest MONTANA by donating on their website here.