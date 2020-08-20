Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...THROUGH 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE CONDITIONS WITH THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING PRECEDED BY VERY WARM AND DRY CONDITIONS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK... SOUTHEASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHERN TOOLE...CENTRAL TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT... AT 240 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES WEST OF CONRAD TO NEAR AUGUSTA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CONRAD, CHOTEAU, FAIRFIELD, BRADY, COLLINS, PISHKUN RESERVOIR, BYNUM, PENDROY AND FARMINGTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTHEASTERN PONDERA COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTHEASTERN TOOLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CENTRAL TETON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 330 PM MDT. * AT 254 PM MDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CONRAD TO 9 MILES NORTHEAST OF AUGUSTA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CONRAD, CHOTEAU, FAIRFIELD, DUTTON, BRADY, POWER, COLLINS, PISHKUN RESERVOIR, LEDGER AND FARMINGTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.50IN; WIND...60MPH