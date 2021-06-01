GREAT FALLS- This summer ArtsFest Montana is making an appearance once again bringing some new creative work to downtown Great Falls.

Thanks to the Great Falls Improvement District, ArtsFest Montana has been able to add 16 murals across the electric city, and although the festival has only been going for two years, organizers say they're ready to take it to the next level.

The festival launched in 2019 and was designed not only to eliminate graffiti but also to improve development in the historic downtown district.

Although the murals draw a lot of attention from people in the community, the art goes deeper than what the eye sees.

"Instilling community pride is one of my big pieces to this. So, when we first started this, we started with the 1st Ave. N underpass and that was a two-year project done in 2012 and 2013, and to me, that was just a big opportunity to instill pride in this community because we have so much to be proud of," said Community Director Joan Redeen.

Cameron Moberg has been a part of the festival since it first launched and has helped put up at least six murals himself.

As an out-of-state artist, he says coming to Great Falls and doing what he loves has been an unbelievable experience.

"It’s one thing to come out and paint on my own but when I get to put on a festival it's such a great experience. It’s like summer camp for muralist. You get to bring out a bunch of muralists, get to know each other, get to eat at all the good restaurants, and go to the bars and stuff like that and it’s just such a good time," said muralist Cameron Moberg.

But there’s a chance for people to be a part as well. The festival plans to create a community mural and will need help to make it happen.

"We want you, people of all ages in the community to come down... grab a can of spray paint, Cameron will be present, he will instruct you on how to use it and you help us instruct that mural on the wall," said Redeen.

The festival will take place August 13th through the 20th and but will need donations to help make this event a success.