GREAT FALLS, Mont. - ArtsFest MONTANA is back in the Electric City, bringing artists from around the world downtown to create murals on buildings to bring people together through art.
ArtsFest MONTANA was launched in 2019 after the idea was sparked from Great Falls Montana Tourism after they took a trip to Calgary during their mural festival.
They brought the idea to the Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) and initially they weren't sold on the idea, but now it's their favorite week of the year.
"I think it helps to instill community pride. We have so much to be proud of here in Great Falls so I think it's a huge benefit. Folks start to say, have you been downtown, have you seen that latest mural," said Joan Redeen, community director for BID.
Artists come from all over the world but local artists also participate.
This year, Blackfeet artists John Isaiah Pepion and Louis Still Smoking are working on a mural.
There is something for everyone during ArtsFest MONTANA and on Saturday, August 13, you can making tracks from the Great Falls Library to Elks Riverside Park.
For more information or to learn how you can participate, click here.
