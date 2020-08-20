GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) is partnering with NeighborWorks Great Falls, Visit Great Falls Montana, and AARP to kick off its 2nd Annual ArtsFest MONTANA.
“It’s just a really fun gift we’re giving to the community and we love doing it. It generates tremendous buzz, it lets folks know that the arts is alive and downtown is alive and well,” said Joan Redeen, Community Director for BID.
ArtsFest MONTANA starts Friday, August 21 and goes through Saturday.
Internationally known artist Cameron Moberg is coming for the third year in a row. He will be working alongside multiple artists, including local artists.
Murals will be at 101 Central Avenue, 15 5th Street North, 509 1st Ave North, 17 7th Street South, 504 Central Ave and a community mural will be at 621 1st Ave South.
You and your family are encouraged to participate in the community mural, making tracks in the alley behind Dragonfly Dry Goods at 15 5th Street North and install your own chalk art in the parking lot located on 1st Ave N between 6th and 7th street.
"Anyone can come down from 4:00pm-7:00pm Friday and Saturday 10:00am-2:00pm," said Redeen.
All events are free of charge and all ages are welcome.
They do ask that you wear clothing that you're okay getting paint on as things can get a little messy.
"We are participating in social distancing, all of our activities are outdoors," Redeen said.
Redeen also adds that if you can't maintain staying six feet apart, you should wear a mask. If you don't have one there will be some available.
For more information, you can visit their website.