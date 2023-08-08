GREAT FALLS, Mont. - ArtsFest MONTANA is back for it's 5th year in downtown Great Falls.
ArtsFest MONTANA will be August 11-18th and the Great Falls Business Improvement District says there will be at least 9 new murals going up this year.
This year we will se art from returning artists Camer1sf, Fasm, and Louis Still Smoking; joining them will be Rilie Tane, La Morena, Joseph Toney, Max Sansing, Ratur, EverydayResearch, and Ian Ross.
Sister’s United has supported ArtsFest with a grant to bring two indigenous artists to contribute their work to ArtsFest, from the Blackfeet Nation will be artist Louis Still Smoking, and representing her heritage of Xicana: Apache and Yaqui, is La Morena.
"Sister's United was started in 2019 by Candice English of the Farmer's Daughter Fibers. Sister's United's goal is to help support the healing of Indigenous Women, Children and Community. Their focus is often related to art and its healing aspects so it was really important to Candice and Sister's United to have Indigenous representation Downtown Great Falls through the murals. The murals bring a sense of community and invoke creative inspiration and wonder. To have Indigenous Representation further these themes by showing inclusivity but also sharing our Culture with the community and its visitors," said the founder of Sister's United in a press release.
Art installations will begin Friday, Aug 11 and will continue throughout the week at various locations throughout the downtown area.
There will also be a live art demonstration on stage at the Downtown Summer Jam concert on Wednesday Aug 16 starting at 5pm, with a chance for the audience to bid on 2 pieces of work created during the opening acts of the concert.
Thursday, the BID will host an Artist Reception on 5th Street South starting at 5pm, where artists will be painting live and interacting with guests, followed by a live auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.