Since the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, protests around the country and right here in Great Falls have called for an end to police brutality and racial discrimination. In the past week, many of those protests have begun calling for a complete defunding of law enforcement... yet here in Cascade County, agencies are still debating whether or not to even get body cameras.
"There's a lot going on in the country. It's chaotic, it can be overwhelming in whatever you're watching or seeing," says GFPD Lieutenant Doug Otto.
In 2016, the Bureau of Justice Statistics found nearly half of police officers in the US wore a body camera. But four years later, and some small town police departments are still struggling to get there.
"We are a bit behind but yet we don't see some of the issues larger metropolitan areas do see," says Otto.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office used to have body cams, but Sheriff Jesse Slaughter scrapped the program when he entered the office in January of 2019, calling it “poorly implemented.” He also says the cameras had a major design flaw: blind spots. For a chest-mounted body cam, you can only see what is directly in front of the officer, nothing to the right or left of them; which is a lot of missing details in a matter of life or death.
Slaughter says there are other options available, like a camera mounted on the officer's head or glasses for more of a 360 degree view, but that would cost tens of thousands of dollars the Department simply doesn't have.
Great Falls Police are facing a similar dilemma. A 2014 study estimated a 20 year body cam contract would cost the Department over one million dollars.
"We're definitely not opposed to it. Body cameras are not necessarily a bad thing and we all agree on that. It's just the fact that budget constraints and the struggles we have within the city and prioritizing our needs are the big key points," says Otto.
Last week the Helena City Commission announced plans to review policing practices at HPD. We reached out to Mayor Bob Kelly to see if Great Falls would be doing something similar.
He sent the following statement:
“The decision on the best and most needed equipment for GFPD is made by the department and the City Manager. The Commission’s job is to decide if funding sources are available in the budget for those recommendations .We actually explored body cams a few years ago but found the cost to be prohibitive. I am supportive of any and all practices that allow for better crime responses and community transparency.
The Commission will be meeting June 16 and may have a discussion regarding current police procedures in light of the national dialogue. At this point, I can tell you I am proud of our Department and the work they do in the Community. However, it is never a bad time to reflect on existing policies and procedures which have been successful thus far and ensure we are continuing best practices for our Police and our community.”
If body cams are out of the question for the foreseeable future, how else does the public hold police accountable?
Otto says "I ask the community if you have questions or concerns about things, talk to us. Call us. We will visit with you and we will explain what we do and we are willing to share these things openly with you so you understand what we're doing."