GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Asphalt overlay continues on Upper River Road in Great Falls the week of June 28.
The following is the road work schedule for the week of June 28:
Monday, June 28: Asphalt leveling course from 19th Avenue South to Volk Terrace. Upper River Road will be closed from 19th Avenue South to Volk Terrace. Access to Upper River Rd South of 19th Avenue South from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South or 19th Avenue South through Prospect Heights.
Tuesday, June 29: Asphalt Overlay from 19th Ave S to the middle of Intersection of Volk Terrace. Upper River Rd will be closed from 19th Avenue South to Volk Terrace. Access to Upper River Rd South of 19th Avenue South from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South or 19th Avenue South through Prospect Heights.
Wednesday, June 30: Asphalt leveling course from Volk Terrace to Overlook Dr. Upper River Rd will be closed from Volk Terrace to Overlook Dr. Access to Upper River Road South of Volk Terrace from 19th Avenue South or from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.
Thursday, July 1: Asphalt Overlay from Volk Terrace to Overlook Dr. Upper River Rd will be closed from Volk Terrace to Overlook Dr. Access to Upper River Road South of Volk Terrace from 19th Avenue South or from 40th Avenue South via 13th Street South.