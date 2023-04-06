News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man who admitted beating a man in the head with a claw hammer was sentenced today to 20 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Calvin Lame Bull Juneau, 37, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
The government alleged in court documents that on Nov. 19, 2021, Juneau and co-defendant, Dale Ray Racine, entered a residence in Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, and assaulted the victim, identified as John Doe, who was sleeping in a bedroom. Doe awoke and saw Juneau and Racine rushing toward him. Juneau had a claw hammer in his hands. The victim received multiple strikes in the head, one to his hand and one to his leg. The victim was treated for head injuries at the Indian Health Service in Browning. Racine was sentenced previously to two years in prison for his conviction in the case.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
